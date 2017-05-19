Leake County Libraries Dial-A-Story “Fancy Nancy It’s Backwards Day!” read by Katie Mills

The new dial a story at the Leake County Libraries the week is “Fancy Nancy It’s Backward Day!” by Jane O’Connor. This week’s reader is Katie Mills. Katie graduated from East Central Community College with an associate’s degree in Health Care Data Technology. During her spare time she enjoys spending time with her friends, reading, and shopping. “Why is everything topsy-turvy today? It’s Backward Day at Fancy Nancy’s school! Everyone is dressed for the occasion. When Ms. Glass can’t think of any more backward ideas for the class, Nancy comes up with the perfect way to celebrate the day. Beginning readers will laugh along as Nancy and her friends do everything backward in this Fancy Nancy I Can Read, It’s Backward Day!” You can hear this week’s story by dialing 601-267-7208 May 18th through May 25th 2017. Children can call the free dial a story line at 601-267-7208 to listen to the story over the telephone. Dial a story is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week by funding from the Mid-Mississippi Regional Library System.