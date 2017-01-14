Leake County Libraries Dial A Story “Foo, the Flying Frog of Washtub Pond” Read by Mrs. Ann Shannon

The new dial a story at the Leake County Libraries this week is “Foo, the Flying Frog of Washtub Pond” by Belle Yang. This week’s reader is Mrs. Ann Shannon. She is a graduate of Ole Miss School of Banking. During her spare time she enjoys shopping, traveling, and playing with her grandchildren. “In a cozy tropical place called Washtub Pond, three web-footed creatures pass carefree days playing and dreaming together. Sue-Lin Salamander, Mao-Mao Mudpuppy, and Foo the Frog have been best, same-size friends since the day they were born. But as all young creatures do, Sue-Lin, Mao-Mao, and Foo grow up, and some really BIG changes in Foo the Frog put the trio’s friendship to the test. A laugh-out-loud fable about GROWING pains, the UPS and DOWNS of friendship, and the gift of forgiveness, written and painted in bold,comedic strokes by Belle Yang.” You can hear this week’s story by dialing 601-267-7208 January 12th through January 19th 2017. Children can call the free dial a story line at 601-267-7208 to listen to the story over the telephone. Dial a story is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week by funding from the Mid-Mississippi Regional Library System.