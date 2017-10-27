Leake County Libraries Dial-A-Story “Forest Adventure” read by Leanna Pope

The new dial a story at the Leake County Libraries this week is “Forest Adventure” by Tony Mitton. This week’s reader is Leanna Pope. Leanna graduated from Mississippi State University with a degree in business administration. She has been in banking for over 25 years. During her spare time she enjoys traveling, shopping, and spending time with her friends. “In North American forests many trees are evergreen. And what a lot of creatures live there, waiting to be seen! Join Rabbit, Mouse, and Bird as they hike through the shady trees of an evergreen forest and meet a host of Amazing Animals along the way.” You can hear this week’s story by dialing 601-267-7208 to listen to the story over the telephone. Dial a story is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week by funding from the Mid-Mississippi Regional Library System.