Leake County Libraries Dial-A-Story “Froggy Plays In The Band” Read by Mrs. Gloria Alford

The new dial a story at the Leake County Libraries this week is “Froggy Plays In The Band” by Jonathan London. This week’s reader is Mrs. Gloria Alford. Mrs. Alford is a retired school teacher. Mrs. Alford is a graduate of Mississippi State University. During her spare time she enjoys reading, spending time with her family, and traveling. “Tah dah! Here comes Froggy’s marching band, led by the one and only Frogilina. Froggy and his pals are sure they can win the big prize in the Apple Blossom Parade, even though they haven’t been playing together for very long. They just have to remember the rules: Don’t look left Don’t look right And don’t stop for anything! But things never go as planned when Froggy’s around…..” You can hear this week’s story by dialing 601-267-7208 February 16, 2017-February 23, 2017. Children can call the free dial a story line at 601-267-7208 to listen to the story over the telephone. Dial a story is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week by funding from the Mid-Mississippi Regional Library System.