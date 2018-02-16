Leake County Libraries dial-a-story “Ginny Louise And The School Showdown” read by Miss Karmarley Harvey

This week’s Dial-A-Story reader is Miss Karmarley Harvey. Readers can call 601-267-7208 to hear Karmarley read “Ginny Louise And The School Showdown” by Tammi Sauer. “The Truman Elementary troublemakers are a bad bunch – especially Cap’n Catastrophe, Destructo Dude, and Make-My-Day May. This scowly, growly trio rules the school until …” You can hear this week’s story by dialing 601-267-7208 February 8th through February 14th 2018. Children can call the free dial a story line at 601-267-7208 to listen to the story over the telephone. Dial-a-story is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week by funding from the Mid-Mississippi Regional Library System.