Leake County Libraries Dial-A-Story “JoJo And The Magic Trick” read by Mrs. Kathy Hall

The new dial a story at the Leake County Libraries this week is “JoJo And The Magic Trick” by Jane O’Connor. This week’s reader is Mrs. Kathy Hall. Mrs. Hall has been in the banking profession for about 35 years. She graduated from the School of Banking. During her spare time she enjoys spending time with her grandchildren, reading books, and shopping. “JoJo wants to do magic. She has her magic wand and her magic cape ready to go. But how can she make flowers appear? Doing magic may not be as easy as she thought! Beginning readers will be delighted by JoJo’s can-do attitude in this My First I Can Read, JoJo and the Magic Trick.”

You can hear this week’s story by dialing 601-267-7208 to listen to the story over the telephone. Dial a story is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week by funding from the Mid-Mississippi Library System.