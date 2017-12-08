Leake County Libraries dial-a-story “The Little Red Elf” read by Mrs. Karen Clark

The new dial a story at the Leake County Libraries this week is “The Little Red Elf” by Barbara McGrath. This week’s reader is Mrs. Karen Clark. Mrs. Clark is a graduate of Delta State University with a degree in Elementary Education. During her spare time she enjoys playing with her grandchildren, reading, traveling, and shopping. “ When the little red elf finds a pinecone, she knows just what to do: plant it, water it, and decorate it, to brighten up the workshop! But her lazy friends refuse to help Poor little red elf! The slyly funny adaptation of “ The Little Red Hen” is sure to lift every reader’s holiday spirits.” You can hear this week’s story by dialing 601-267-7208 December 7th-December 14th 2017. Dial a story is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week by funding from the Mid-Mississippi Regional Library System.