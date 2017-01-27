Leake County Libraries Dial-A-Story “Lizette’s Green Sock” read by Mrs. Lanell Wooten

The new dial a story at the Leake County Libraries this week is “Lizette’s Green Sock” by Catharina Valckx. This week’s reader is Mrs. Lanell Wooten. Mrs. Wooten is married to Eddie Wooten. She attended East Central Community College. She was employed with Leake School District for twenty five years. She is a member of Midway Baptist Church and likes to do church activities. During her spare time she likes to read, do hand crafts, sketch and draw. “One day Lizette finds a pretty green sock. She’s delighted, until Tim and Tom begin to tease hen Socks come in pairs, they say. What good is one sock by itself? Lizette searches and searches, but she cannot find the sock’s missing mate. Fortunately, her friend Bert helps her to see the situation in a new way. And together they come upon the perfect solution in this ingenious story about how socks, like friends, are always best in pairs.” You can hear this week’s story by dialing 601-267-7208 to listen to the story over the telephone. Dial a story is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week by funding from the Mid-Mississippi Regional Library System.