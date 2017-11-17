Leake County Libraries Dial-a-Story “Outstanding In The Rain” read by Mrs. Karen Clark

The new dial a story at the Leake County Libraries this week is “Outstanding In The Rain” by Frank Viva. This week’s reader is Mrs. Karen Clark. Mrs. Clark is a graduate of Delta State University. During her spare time she enjoys spending time with her grandchildren, traveling, shopping, and reading. “ Step right up! Step right up to the amusing amusement park! It’s a whole story, and the pages have holes! Watch the holes make pictures! Turn an umbrella into a cake and balloons into ice cream! See the holes make words! Turn an ice man into a nice man and see fork handles turn into four candles! Turn a gray day into one that is Grade A!”

You can hear this week’s story by dialing 601-267-7208 November 16, 2017-November 23, 2017. Children can call the free dial a story line at 601-267-7208 to listen to the story over the telephone. Dial a story is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week by funding from the Mid-Mississippi Regional Library System.