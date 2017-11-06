Leake County Libraries dial-a-story “Pete the Cat Five Little Pumpkins” read by Katie Mills

The new dial a story at the Leake County Libraries this week is “Pete the Cat Five Little Pumpkins” by James Dean. This week’s reader is Katie Mills. Katie is a graduate of East Central Community College. During her spare time she enjoys spending time with her friends, reading, and shopping. “Five Little Pumpkins sitting on a gate. The first one said, “Oh my, it’s getting late” Join Pete the Cat as he rocks out to this cool adaptation of the classic Halloween song “Five Little Pumpkins.” You can hear this week’s story by dialing 601-267-7208 through November 9, 2017. Children can call the free dial a story line at 601-267-7208 to listen to the story over the telephone. Dial a story is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week by funding from the Mid-Mississippi Regional Library System.