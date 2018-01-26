Leake County Libraries dial-a-story “Pete the Cat AND THE TIP-TOP TREE HOUSE” read by Mrs. Peggy Summers-Jones

The new dial –a-story at the Leake County Libraries this week is “Pete the Cat AND THE TIP-TOP TREE HOUSE” by James Dean. This week’s reader is Mrs. Peggy Summers-Jones. Mrs. Summers-Jones is a member of Walnut Grove Methodist Church. She retired from Leake County Elementary School. She taught for 35 years. In her spare time, she enjoys putting puzzles together, working with flowers, and spending time with her children and grandchildren. “Pete builds an awesome tree house. All of his friends come over to play. But when all the friends are together, there isn’t room for everyone. How will they fix the problem?” You can hear this week’s story by dialing (601)-267-7208 January 25th-February 1st 2018. Children can call the free dial a story line at (601)-267-7208 to listen to the story over the telephone. Dial-a-story is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week by funding from the Mid-Mississippi Regional Library System.