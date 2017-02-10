Leake County Libraries Dial-A-Story “Pete the Cat’s Train Trip” Read by Mrs. Frances Tucker

The new dial a story at the Leake County Libraries this week is “Pete the Cat’s Train Trip” by James Dean. This week’s reader is Mrs. Frances Tucker. Mrs. Tucker is a retired administrative assistant. During her spare time she enjoys reading, gardening, and she likes to exercise. “All aboard! Pete the Cat can’t wait to visit Grandma, especially because he gets to take a groovy train ride to see her.” You can hear this week’s story by dialing 601-267-7208 February 9th through February 16 th 2017. Children can call the free dial a story line at 601-267-7208 to listen to the story over the telephone. Dial a story is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week by funding from the Mid-Mississippi Regional Library System.