Leake County Libraries dial-a-story “Plankton’s Christmas Surprise!” read by Mrs. Frances Tucker

The new dial a story at the Leake County Libraries this week is “Plankton’s Christmas Surprise!” by John Cabell. This week’s reader is Mrs. Frances Tucker. Mrs. Tucker is retired from the Leake Count School District. During her spare time she enjoys playing with her grandchildren, reading, and traveling. Children can call the free dial a story line at 601-267-7208 to listen to the story over the telephone. Dial a story is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week by funding from the Mid-Mississippi Regional Library System.