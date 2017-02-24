Leake County Libraries Dial-A-Story “Before You” Read by Mrs. Susan Harpole

The new dial a story at the Leake County Libraries this week is “Before You” by Rebecca Doughty. This week’s reader is Mrs. Susan Harpole. Mrs. Harpole is married to Jackie Harpole and they have two children.

Mrs. Harpole is a graduate of Mississippi State University with a degree in library science. During her spare time she enjoys reading, traveling, and spending time with her grandchild. “What did I do before you came along?” You can hear this week’s story by dialing 601-267-7208 February 23, 2017-March 2, 2017. Children can call the free dial a story line at 601-267-7208 to listen to the story over the telephone. Dial a story is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week by funding from the Mid- Mississippi Regional Library System.