Leake County Libraries Dial-A-Story “There’s a Wocket in my Pocket!” read by Dawn Barnes

The new dial a story at the Leake County Libraries this week is “There’s a Wocket in my Pocket!” This week’s reader is Dawn Barnes. Dawn is the owner of the health club in Carthage. During her spare time she enjoys exercising, playing with her children, and reading. In this classic Dr. Seuss style, this book has an unusual group of household creatures to help beginning readers to recognize common household words.

You can hear this week’s story by dialing 601-267-7208 March 2-March 9 2017. Children can call the free dial a story line at 601-267-7208 to listen to the story over the telephone. Dial a story is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week by funding from the Mid- Mississippi Regional Library System.