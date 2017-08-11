Leake County Libraries dial-a-story “Time for School, Little Dinosaur” read by Katie Mills

The new dial at the Leake County Libraries this week is “Time for School, Little Dinosaur” by Gail Herman. This week’s reader is Katie Mills. Katie is a graduate of East Central Community College with an associate’s degree in Health Care Data Technology. During her spare time she enjoys shopping, hanging out with friends, and reading. “Little Dinosaur is so excited to go to school, his book bag and lunch are packed and ready to go!” You can hear this week’s story by dialing 601-267-7208 to listen to the story over the telephone. Dial a story is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week by funding from the Mid-Mississippi Regional Library System.