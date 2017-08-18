Leake County Libraries Dial-A-Story “The Whopper” read by Mrs. Frances Tucker

The new dial a story at the Leake County Libraries this week is “The Whopper” by Rebecca Ashdown. This week’s reader is Mrs. Frances Tucker. During her spare time she enjoys playing with her grandchildren, reading, and traveling. “A humorous quirky story about a little boy who tells a lie, which turns into the Whopper, a hungry and persistent monster. As Percy’s guilt grows, the Whopper does, too, until finally… the Whopper EATS Percy! It is only when the Whopper threatens to also eat Percy’s brother that Percy finally speaks up. An appealing and warmhearted story about how a little lie can turn into a big monster. “ You can hear this week’s story by dialing 601-267-7208 August 17, 2017-August 24, 2017. Children can call the free dial a story line at 601-267-7208 to listen to the story over the telephone. Dial a story is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week by funding from the Mid-Mississippi Regional Library System.