Leake County Libraries Dial-A-Story “We’re All Wonders” read by Blayze Barnes

The new dial a story at the Leake County Libraries this week is “We’re All Wonders” by R.J. Palacio. This week’s reader is Blayze Barnes. Blayze will be going into the fourth grade at Leake Central Elementary School. She enjoys being on a traveling softball team, swimming, and reading. “ He does plenty of ordinary things. He feels ordinary. He just doesn’t look ordinary. Growing up as an ordinary boy with an extraordinary face isn’t easy, but Auggie is a wonder. He and his trusty sidekick, Daisy, play ball, eat ice cream, and use their imagiantions to soar through their days together. They know it’s not just Auggie who’s different. Every-one is different, and everyone is a wonder—if only they could see it. “ You can hear this week’s story by dialing 601-267-7208 May 25, 2017-June 1, 2017. Children can call the free dial a story line at 601-267-7208 to listen to the story over the telephone. Dial a story is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week by funding from the Mid-Mississippi Regional Library System.