A Leake County man has been indicted on felony charges for having sex with inmates at the Walnut Grove Correctional Facility.

A Leake County Grand Jury returned a true bill on Dasmond Reshod Howard. According to Authorities, Howard is accused of having sexual relations with two inmates in March 2015 at the Walnut Grove Correctional Faculty. Howard was a Walnut Grove Correctional Facility employee at the time of the incidents.