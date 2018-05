A Leake County school bus caught fire while dropping off kids Monday afternoon. A mother noticed smoke coming from the bus as she was picking up her daughter.

The Carthage Fire Department responded to the fire, according to initial fire reports the power steering hose was leaking and started the initial flames.

The driver of the bus was able to pull into a driveway where the kids were able to get off the bus before it went up in flames.

No injuries were reported.