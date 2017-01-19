Leake County Sheriff’s Office searching for suspect in Carthage auction barn theft (Audio)

Over $20,000 in horse saddles and tack were stolen from the Farmer’s Livestock Marketing Auction on Highway 16 E in Carthage.

Leake County Sheriff Greg Waggoner said “the robbery happened Friday night. A horse sale was set for Saturday night, when the auction workers arrived Saturday to set up they noticed someone had broken into an interior room.”

The robbery happened between 9:00 pm Friday night and 8:00 am Saturday morning. There was no sign of forced entry, a padlock to the room holding the saddles and tack was missing.

Sheriff Waggoner stated “the saddles were valued at nearly $23,000. The suspect made away with 30 to 40 saddles, they left four behind. If anyone has any information or might have been passing by and saw something please call the Sheriff’s Office.”

Leake County Sheriff Greg Waggoner is urging the public if they saw anything or know anything about the crime to contact the Leake County Sheriff’s Department at 601-267-7361.