Leake County Sheriff’s Reserve Rodeo Plans Announced

The Leake County Sheriffs Reserve 6th annual PCA Rodeo will be October 13th and 14th at the Carthage Coliseum beginning at 7:30 PM each night. There will be Bull Riding, Calf Roping, Barrell Racing and more. At 5:30 on Saturday October 14th there will be Rodeo Parade around the Courthouse Square. Everyone is invited to bring your horses, mules, and wagons. After the Rodeo on Saturday night, the band Southbound will be performing. Tickets for the rodeo are $10.00 and kids under 9 are admitted for free. All proceeds from the rodeo will go to support the Leake County Sheriff’s Reserve.