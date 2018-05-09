Leake Sups. fire county administrator

The Leake County Board of Supervisors has removed county administrator Robby Gill.

In a meeting Monday, Leake County Supervisors voted to terminate Gill’s employment. Gill served as administrator and county road manager for Leake County.

During Monday’s board meeting, Supervisors went in to executive session to discuss the termination.

The motion was made by District 4 Supervisor, Lucas Brown and seconded by District 3 Supervisor, Oliver Smith.

Supervisors voted 3-2 to remove Gill from his position as County Administrator.

“No reason was given for firing him, I’d have to say public perception was it,” stated District 2 Supervisor, Joe Andy Helton.

“How do you fire someone for doing his job,” says Helton. “When you do your job, you’re not going to always please everyone. It’s a tough job, that’s why it’s an appointed job and not an elected one, sometimes people don’t get their way.”

According to District 3 Supervisor, Oliver Smith no official explanation for the termination has been given and no one has been appointed as interim at this point.

“We will have our regular meeting on Monday, May 21, where we will make the decisions of who will take over. For now, we have the assistant road manager and the supervisors that will handle things,” stated Oliver.