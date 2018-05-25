Legislature declares June Access to Justice Month; Courts schedule free family law clinics across the state

The Mississippi Legislature has declared June Access to Justice month. Free family law legal clinics are being organized in every Chancery Court District in Mississippi to assist those in need of civil legal aid. The clinics will assist individuals with custody and child support issues, divorces, guardianships, name change matters, emancipations, adoptions and domestic violence protection orders. Volunteer attorneys will be present to meet with self-represented litigants to provide advice, assistance with forms and pleadings and instructions on how to resolve the cases.

Upcoming Civil Legal Clinics: Free family law clinics are expected to be held throughout the state this summer and fall to assist low income people with family law matters including guardianships, adoptions, child support, custody, visitation, uncontested divorces, emancipation of minors and name changes. Clinics scheduled so far include:

Scott County, June 7, 9 .m. to noon, Scott County Courthouse, 100 E. First Street, Forest

Neshoba and Kemper counties, June 8, 9 a.m., Neshoba County Chancery Court, 435 Center Ave. N., Philadelphia

Attala and Carroll counties, June 15, 9 a.m., Attala County Chancery Court, 230 W. Washington St., Kosciusko

Choctaw and Winston counties, June 22, 9 a.m.,Winston County Chancery Court, 115 South Court Ave., Louisville

14th Chancery District of Chickasaw, Clay, Lowndes, Noxubee, Oktibbeha and Webster counties, June 26, time and locations to be announced

11th Chancery District of Holmes, Leake, Madison and Yazoo counties, June 29, time and locations to be announced

A list of the upcoming clinics may be found at https://courts.ms.gov/Newsite2/Legal/CivilLegal.php.