A Very Library Christmas open house is back and better than ever with two visits from Santa at 1pm and 3pm for pictures, and a visit from Animal Tales and 6 of their festive exotic live animals at 2pm! All of this will be going on in conjunction with Day Two of the Neshoba Artists’ Guild annual Artist Showcase Holiday Sale. It’s all happening from 12-4pm at the Neshoba Library on Saturday, December 2nd.