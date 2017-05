Join Life Care EMS to celebrate the 43rd annual National EMS WEEK!

They would like to recognize and honor their professional staff of EMT’s and Disbatcher’s for their outstanding performance and pre-hospital care of their patients.

Life Care EMS has been serving Leake, Winston, Newton, Scott, Noxubee and Kemper Counties since 1992.

They consider their job a God called responsibility and privilege.

Life Care EMS says thank you to their employees as they celebrate National EMS WEEK!