The Lion King Lights the Stage Friday in Carthage

Join the Main Street Chamber of Leake County Family Movie Night on February 16th at 7:00 p.m. in the old Carthage Elementary School for the beloved Disney Classic The Lion King. The Lion King tells the story of Simba, a young lion who is to succeed his father, Mufasa, as King of the Pride Lands; however, after Simba’s uncle Scar (Mufasa’s jealous younger brother), murders Mufasa, Simba is manipulated into thinking he was responsible and flees into exile. Upon maturation living with two wastrels, Simba is given some valuable perspective from his childhood friend, Nala, and his shaman, Rafiki, before returning to challenge Scar to end his tyranny and take his place in the Circle of Life as the rightful King.

Family Movie night is sponsored by Max South Broadband, Boswell Media, ABS Tax Service, Baptist Medical Center Leake, Dr. David Henderson, and Trustmark Bank. There is no admission charge and refreshments will be sold.