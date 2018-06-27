Local firefighters react to California death

Police officers aren’t the only public service officials that have become recent targets of violence – “firefighters” are also under attack.

Fire Captain Dave Rosa was shot and killed Monday while responding to an explosion at a senior care facility in Long beach, California. Another firefighter was also shot, but does not have life threatening injuries. As a result of this, firefighters across the U.S., including here in East Mississippi, are grieving Captain Rosa’s death. Local firefighters are now more cautious and alert than ever.

“We saw it T.V. and it makes you think when you are going on a call, you never know what is going to happen. You always have to be prepared,” says Battalion Chief Dale Yates with the Philadelphia Fire Department.

Yates says they already take precautions to keep safe when responding to emergency calls.

“There are certain parts of town that we go to, and we make sure the police are there when we go. Especially if it is a shooting or stabbing, something where it is some kind of crime, you want the police there. They’ve always got our back and we’ve always got their back,” explains Yates.

Yates says the first priority for firefighters’ is keeping themselves safe so that they are able to save you.

“You have to do your job. Our number one thing is our safety, my guy’s safety and making sure that they are safe. If you go into a situation, we need a way out. We make sure our first priority is taking care of ourselves then taking care of the patient,” Yates says.

He says the team at Philadelphia Fire Department always has each other’s back.

“It’s always a team effort. Somebody is always going to be watching out for somebody else,” mentions Yates.

Investigators in Long Beach believe 77 year old Thomas Kim purposely set the fire in the retirement home. Kim has been arrested for murder and faces several charges.