Local gun sales up since mass shooting prevention debate

President Donald Trump is determined to ban bump stocks to help prevent mass shootings.

Philadelphia Gun and Pawn has been selling more guns since the gun debate.

“We have seen a slight rise in it since the school shootings,” Manager Brad Goss said.

The Parkland, Florida mass school shooting started a gun control debate at the Capitol.

“We have to take steps to harden our schools so they’re less vulnerable to attack,” President Donald Trump said.

The president said he is banning bump stocks even if lawmakers disagree.

“It makes a gun shoot faster. You can convert it to shoot either one or three rounds, or fully automatic,” Goss said.

A bump stock was used in the Las Vegas mass shooting that killed 59 people, but not in the Florida shooting that killed 17. Philadelphia Gun and Pawn doesn’t think banning bump stocks is the answer to prevent mass shootings.

“It’s not the bump stock. It’s not the gun. The gun is not doing the killing. It’s the citizen behind the gun doing the killings. They can pass all the laws they want,” Goss said. “You’re not going to stop that.”

Bump stocks have never been top sellers at Philadelphia Gun and Pawn.

“We saw a little rise in questions after the Vegas shooting. People wanting to know more about them,” Goss added.

But they’re rarely sold.

President Trump told Attorney General Jeff Sessions to take the steps needed to ban bump stocks.

“We can, through regulatory process, not allow the bump stock to convert a weapon from semi-automatic to fully-automatic,” Sessions said.

The National Rifle Association is against a law permanently banning bump stocks, but the president is confident they will be banned.