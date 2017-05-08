Local Leaders making push for internet sales tax

The Community Development Partnership, Industrial Management Board, and Tourism Council of Neshoba County/Philadelphia will be holding a press conference at 8 am, Tuesday, May 9 on the north side of the Neshoba County Courthouse.

The Community Development Partnership and their entities have written a resolution that they hope will help push for the implementation of taxation on internet sales.

The resolution will be sent to Governor Phil Bryant in hopes of being added to the list of items to be addressed in his special call session. The purpose of the resolution is to help support the efforts of local officials to develop an internet sales tax to help local economies.