Local Legislature Answer Questions at Annual Leake County Chamber ‘Coffee With Your Legislature’ (Audio)

The Leake County Chamber of Commerce hosted a legislative coffee with the Leake County legislative delegates from the MS House of Representatives and the MS Senate on Monday.

In attendance were Mississippi Legislative delegates: Representative Jason White, Representative Kenneth Walker, Representative Randy Rushing, Representative C. Scott Bounds, and Senator Jenifer Branning.

The panel gave reports on the bills that are currently in debate and answered questions from the group in attendance.

Representative Jason White, a Republican member of the Mississippi House of Representatives, represents District 48 attended his sixth legislative coffee in Leake County. Representative White serves as the Chairman of the Rules Committee for the House of Representatives. Representative Kenneth Walker, a Democratic member of the Mississippi House of Representatives, representing District 27 was attending his second legislative coffee along with Senator Jenifer Branning. Senator Branning is a Republican member of the Mississippi State Senate, representing District 18 which covers Leake, Neshoba, and Winston Counties.

Representative Kenneth Walker

Representative Jason White

Senator Jenifer Branning

Representative C. Scott Bounds

Representative Randy Rushing

Billy Boyd, Retired Air Force Colonel and Chairman for the Executive Committee for the Republican Party for Leake County had two questions for the panel. One focused on the Mississippi State flag and another focused on a Mississippi Lottery. Carthage Mayor Jimmy Wallace addressed the 7% sales tax involving the internet sales company Amazon. Several other questions were presented to the panel including a bill that was shot down in on adding domestic violence to the grounds for divorce in the state of Mississippi and how the mental health field would be affected by upcoming budget cuts.

Questions:

MS State Flag

MS State Lottery

Amazon Sale Tax

Domestic Violence

Mental Health

At the end of the morning the “Coffee with Your Legislature” had a great crowd that took the opportunity to discuss the issues concerning Leake County with our Senate/House leaders. The event is the only event of its kind held in our area where our legislature delegates sit down for a hands on discussion with the public.