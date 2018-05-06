Local reaction to Boy Scouts’ name change

The flagship program of the Boy Scouts of America is changing its name as they prepare for girls to join.

Choctaw Area Council CEO Ken Kercheval sayes the parent organization will remain the Boys Scouts of America, but the program for 11 to 17-year-olds known as the Boy Scouts will now be Scouts BSA. Girls can start joining the program in February of 2019. Kercheval says here locally the door hasn’t been knocked down with girls wanting to join, but he does expect to see some interest.

“When we go into the schools and we talk to the boys in each classroom inviting them out every August and September to join Scouts, we have a lot of interest from the girls saying ‘we want to do that!'” explains Kercheval.

Kercheval says the Scout BSA program will be gender specific. Girls will start being welcomed in the Cub Scouts in August.