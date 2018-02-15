Local school shares safety measures for active shooter situation

Another deadly school shooting is under investigation. This time in Florida, where police say a former student opened fire, killing 17.

It happened at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida yesterday. Authorities say 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz began shooting outside before entering the school, opening fire on students in the hallways. Cruz was later taken into custody off campus.

After the shooting, Newscenter 11 wanted to know what local schools are doing to make sure something like this doesn’t happen in our area.

Philadelphia Public School District is making sure its students are safe in an active shooter situation.

“We practice, hoping to never actually have to use what we’re practicing,” says Superintendent Lisa Hull.

The school has periodic lockdowns to make sure students and faculty know what to do if a gunman is on campus.

“That’s something you really can’t prepare for. You practice and hope that you have the right procedure in place,” says Hull.

There’s only one entrance to Philadelphia High School, and it’s monitored constantly by a school resource officer.

“If anybody comes in without checking into the office, I’m immediately notified,” says David Brackett, SRO. “I track down that person to try and see what’s going on.”

If someone were to roam the halls, they wouldn’t be able to get into any of the classrooms because they lock when they close.

“Safety is our number one priority in our school district,” says Hull.

Especially after hearing Florida’s mass school shooting was the 18th one this year. One of the 17 victims in the high school shooting was a coach and security guard, who was protecting students.

Philadelphia’s SRO says his job is exactly that: To protect students and “try to eliminate the threat.”

The Florida high school gunman, Nikolas Cruz, has been charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder.