Local school shares safety measures to prevent active shooter situation

Another deadly school shooting is under investigation. This time in rural Kentucky, where police say a high school student opened fire, killing two and injuring 14 more.

It happened just before 8, Tuesday morning at Marshall County High School. Authorities say the student pulled a gun and just started shooting. He was taken into custody.

After the shooting, Kicks 96 wanted to know what kind of safety measures are in place if something like this happened in our area.

Neshoba Central is making sure their students are safe in an active shooter situation.

“We have various security cameras placed throughout the campus that can be monitored by SROs, administrators and the offices,” Neshoba Central School District Transportation and Safety Director Michael Thomas said.

Anyone can walk through the front door, but you have to see a receptionist to gain access to the main entrance. All the classroom doors lock when they close.

Neshoba Central officials did not want to give us specifics on their active shooter procedures for safety reasons, but the school says they are prepared.

“If we had an intruder on campus, someone that does not belong, someone we see as a threat, we do immediately have lockdown procedures for that,” Thomas said.

It’s not always an outsider though, police say the suspect involved in Monday’s mass shooting at a Kentucky school is a student who brought a gun to school and shot seven people. Two of the victims died.

“Whether it be a student, a parent or staff, if you see some out of the ordinary make sure you report it as soon as possible,” Thomas said.

Neshoba Central would approach that suspicious student immediately.

“Isolate that student from the rest of the student population, possible search,” Thomas said.

Neshoba Central takes all threats seriously. Tips and rumors are thoroughly investigated.

Police in Marshall County, Kentucky haven’t released the names of the shooter or the victims. They say the shooter was a 15-year-old boy who attended the school.