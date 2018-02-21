Local State Farm Agents hold Cook-off event for Cancer

Local State Farm Agents in Philadelphia are teaming up to fight Cancer. State Farm Agents Mattie Hudson, Rance DeWitt and Roger Owen will be holding a Chili and Cornbread Cook Off on Saturday, February 24 at the Neshoba County Library.

The event is open to the everyone in the community. All proceeds will be donated to Neshboa County Relay for Life. $50 entry fee for teams/individuals who would like to compete, deadline to register is Wednesday, February 21. $5 tasting fee – all chili/cornbread will be available for purchase. For more information contact Mattie Hudson at 601-650-0022.