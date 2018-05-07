Home » Local » Longino Volunteer Fire Protection District Achieves Class 9 Rating

Longino Volunteer Fire Protection District Achieves Class 9 Rating

Effective April 23, 2018 the Longino Volunteer Fire Protection District has achieved a Ninth (9th) Class fire insurance classification as rated by the Mississippi State Rating Bureau.

The Ninth Class public protection classification applies to eligible properties located within the boundaries of the District that are within five (5) road miles of the fire department.

The notification letter from the Mississippi State Rating Bureau, Insurance Agent Bulletin and Map of the District can be found here.

