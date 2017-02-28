Longtime newspaper publisher laid to rest

Philadelphia is remembering longtime Neshoba Democrat publisher and editor Stanley Dearman. He’s well-known for printing pieces of a puzzle that led to the conviction of Edgar Ray Killen in the “Mississippi Burning” case 41 years after the murders of three civil rights workers.

“People say oh it’s been too long. you shouldn’t drag up stuff like this because it’s been too long,” said Dearman before he retired. “They’re expressing wishful thinking there and the law does not recognize that point of view.”

Many in the community say he printed nothing but the truth. Mayor James Young says if Dearman could described in two words it’d be “courage” and “integrity.”

“I don’t think people realize what it is to print it and then be threatened about printing the truth but he was a mainstay with that,” says Young.

Dearman passed away on Saturday in Florida, where he moved after retiring and handing over the reigns to Jim Prince, the current publisher of the Neshoba Democrat.

“He left a great legacy here in Neshoba County and I hope the ones who are in [the media] now continue truth and integrity,” says Young.