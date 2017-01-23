Lottery coming to MS? Governor says it might be time for it

Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant is telling lawmakers it might be time to start a state lottery.

The Republican says in his State address Tuesday that allowing the games of chance would be a way to generate revenue without raising taxes.

Mississippi is one of six states without a lottery, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. Several proposals to create a lottery in the Bible Belt state have died during the past two decades, usually with little or no debate in the Legislature. Bryant himself has been elected with the support of conservative religious groups that oppose the games of chance, but he said several months ago that he would be open to discussion about the issue.

Bryant says Arkansas received $80 million from its lottery last budget year — some it from tickets bought by Mississippi residents.

“When we see traffic crowded on the Mississippi River bridge taking revenue to our neighboring state, it may be time to face a new reality,” Bryant said. “We can no longer contain the people’s desire for a lottery; we can only force them to travel.”

Bryant is starting his sixth year as governor. He says he will support “Blue Lives Matter” legislation. At least four bills would strengthen the penalties for attacks on law enforcement officers.

He recommends starting a Mississippi Faith-Based and Community Advisory Council to help community organizations.

He’s also asking lawmakers to eliminate at least 16 existing state boards that haven’t met in more than a year. He didn’t name them. (AP)