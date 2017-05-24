Home » Local » Lottery debate not expected during special session

Posted on by Mina Mooney

Mississippi House Speaker Philip Gunn says he does not expect legislators to debate the creation of a state lottery during a special session next month.

Gov. Phil Bryant is calling lawmakers back to the Capitol starting June 5 to finish writing a budget for the year that begins July 1. They still need to set spending plans for the attorney general and the Department of Transportation.

Gunn spoke Monday at a forum sponsored by the Capitol press corps and Mississippi State University’s Stennis Institute of Government.

In response to a question, Gunn said he does not expect Bryant to put a complicated and potentially time-consuming issue like a lottery on the agenda of the session. (AP)

