Louisville Armed Robbery Suspect Arrested

The Louisville Police Department has made an arrest in connection with an armed robbery on South Church Street.

Chris Ellis, 28, of Louisville was arrested and charged with armed robbery.

Ellis is accused of robbing The Tobacco Outlet at gun point on December 13, 2016 in Louisville.

The store clerk told investigators a black male, wearing a ski mask and holding a gun, ordered her to the store’s safe. Ellis then made the clerk get on the floor and he took the money from the safe.

Ellis’ bond was set at $150,000 dollars.