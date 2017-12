The Louisville Christmas Parade will be held tonight (Monday, December 4, 2017) at 5:30 p.m. The theme is “”Walking In a Winter Wonderland.” The Parade will start at the Louisville Coliseum on Ivy Avenue and continue to Ball Drive and North Church Avenue before finishing with judging on Main Street. Please call the Chamber Office at 662-773-3921 for more information or if you have a question.