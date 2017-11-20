Louisville church restored after 2014 tornado hit

Triumphant Word Center has always been a small church.

“The members that we did have once the tornado hit, we only had a few anyway, they went other places,” says Mother Terrell, who oversees the church.

The members leaving left Terrell and her family to clean up and rebuild all on their own.

“We never received any assistance from any government agencies, local or otherwise,” says Terrell.

Ten thousand dollars and three years later, the church is whole again.

“Sometimes it was discouraging because everything was so expensive,” says Terrell.

Mother Terrell was right next door, at her house, when the tornado hit.

“I came outside, after I realized that I was still alive. I came outside and looked.”

The building beside the church was destroyed, but the church looked intact.

“I didn’t know the extent of the damage,” says Terrell.

Part of the roof was ripped off causing water damage to the walls and floors. Windows had to be boarded and the church’s structure had to be reinforced.

“It still shows leak places but we are living with that until we can find some way to get a new roof on the building,” says Terrell.

After a lot of hard work and faith in the Good Book, Triumphant Word Center is back worshiping.

“It feels great, like I returned home,” says Terrell.

Triumphant Word Center is having a Chair Drive for the sanctuary. If you’d like to donate send checks to Pastor Diane Sims at 18311 E. John C. Stennis Dr. in Louisville, Miss.