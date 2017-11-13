Louisville Junior Auxiliary Angel Tree

“The Annual Angel Tree has started for 2017. The Angels are at the Winston County Library. They range from infant to teens. Please help the needy children in Winston County, by adopting an Angel.

All Angels need to be adopted and delivered to the Louisville Fire Department. The 4 drop off days are as follows:

Friday Nov. 17th 2:00-5:00 PM

Saturday Nov. 18th 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Friday Dec. 1st 2:00-5:00 PM

And the last day for drop off Saturday Dec. 2nd 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM.

All names have been selected for this year, the Louisville Junior Auxiliary isn’t taking any more names/nominations.

Thanks for helping the Louisville Junior Auxiliary.