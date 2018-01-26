Louisville mayor meets with President Trump

The Mayor of Louisville has just returned from Washington, following an important meeting with the president.

Will Hill was one of several mayors who met with President Trump as part of the annual, Mayor’s Day at the White House.

“The opportunity to get to go to the White House to potentially meet the President of the United States and represent North Mississippi was quite an honor,” said Mayor Hill.

Nine Mississippi mayors met with the president and the vice president for Mayor’s Day at the White House, earlier this week.

“We heard a very clear message that there is an intent and hope through the administration to break down barriers between local government and federal government,” said Mayor Hill.

Each mayor had a chance to talk about how they’ve worked with the federal government to better their city.

“The continued story here has been our continued [tornado] recovery,” said Mayor Hill. “Through the Department of Homeland Security and FEMA. I gave an update of that. We’ve had a lot of interaction with the federal government.”

Mayor Hill asked for the federal government’s continued support with projects, like the city’s severe weather safe room and a Superfund site

“One-hundred acres of industrial footprint inside the city with railroad, and we’re actually doing rail repair,” said Hill.

Mayor Hill says help from the state and federal government has played an important role in Louisville’s success. Mayor Hill also had the time to meet with Mississippi’s senators and representatives, while he was in Washington.

“Keeping those lines of communication open has been key to our successes,” Hill said.