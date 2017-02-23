Louisville PD Investigating Monday Morning Burglaries

Louisville Police and ATF officials are investigating a burglary of a number of guns from a Louisville business. The burglary occurred at 4:13 am on Monday (2-20-17) at the Western Auto on West Main. Reports indicate that more than 10 handguns were taken. This is the second time this property has been burglarized since May of 2016.

Assistant Chief Andy Taylor indicated that there was surveillance on the scene and that the department is reviewing video and following up on other leads.

If you have any information on this crime contact the Louisville Police Department at 662-773- or Winston County Crime Stoppers at 662-773-9999. A $1000 reward has been offered by the ATF and a $500 reward from Winston County Crime Stoppers for information that leads to the recovery of the guns and a conviction of those responsible.