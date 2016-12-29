Louisville PD Searching for Armed Robbery Suspect

The Louisville Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a suspect in an armed robbery. The Tobacco Outlet on South Church Street was robbed on December 13th. The Louisville Police Department is searching for Christopher Ellis in connection with the case.

If you have any information as to the whereabouts of Ellis or if you have any information concerning this crime, please contact the Louisville Police Department at 662-773-3511 or Winston County CrimeStoppers at 662-773-9999.