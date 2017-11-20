Louisville woman charged as accessory in casino stabbing

Federal marshals have arrested a Mississippi man sought for a stabbing at the Hard Rock Casino Hotel.

Biloxi Police Maj. Christopher De Back said Tuesday that marshals arrested 29-year-old Hallis Wayne Russ Jr., of Vancleave, and his girlfriend, 37-year-old Brandi Delaine Ratliff, of Louisville, at the home of an acquaintance.

The Sun Herald reports Russ faces an aggravated assault charge for stabbing a man during an argument in the casino’s valet area about 3:30 p.m. Friday. The injured man was treated for wounds that did not appear to be life-threatening.

De Back says Ratliff faces a charge of accessory after the fact for allegedly picking up Russ after the assault.

Russ and Ratliff are being held on $250,000 and $25,000 bond respectively. It was unknown if either has an attorney.