Louisville Woman killed in Memorial Day Wreck

A Louisville woman was killed Monday around 12:15 pm in a two-vehicle car crash on Highway 25 in Winston County.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol says the accident happened at the intersection of Highway 25 and Sturgis Road.

MHP reports that 79 year-old Juanita White was pronounced dead at the hospital due to injuries from the wreck.

MHP stated the vehicle White was driving attempted to cross Highway 25 and collided with a car driven by Jones McArthur, 40, of Monroe Louisiana.

MHP continues to investigate the crash.