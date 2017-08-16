The Neshoba County Library will be showing M for Mississippi in Deweese Park at sundown this coming Saturday, August 19 as part of the Neshoba County Red Clay Hills Bicentennial Celebration. Accompanying the movie will be live entertainment provided by the Neshoba Musicians Guild.

A bouncy house will be available for children and concessions will be sold throughout the showing of the Movie.

Come celebrate 200 years in Mississippi. Neshoba Musicians Guild starts at 6:30, M for Mississippi will start around sunset.