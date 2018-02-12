Mailboxes blown up in Shubuta

The town of Shubuta has had some loud problems happen over the weekend. Several mailboxes have been found blown up.

“Even though it could have just been a prank, it’s a very dangerous one,” says Joan Adams.

Around 8:00 Friday night, Adams heard what she thought were gun shots outside her home.

“I thought someone had shot some kind of gun, so I called the Clarke County Sheriff’s Department. Once the sheriff drove by, I walked outside and noticed my mailbox was folded inside out,” says Adams.

Adams doesn’t believe she was specifically targeted. She says her mailbox was not the only one that blew up. Another mailbox just down the street was found with an explosive that had not been set off.

“It was a red cylinder that was about the size of a soda can with a black thing on top, but it was that big, and that is why is caused such damage,” Adams describes.

Adams moved to the town of Shubuta from California a little over a year ago. She says she likes the town, but doesn’t understand why someone would do this.

“You never know and it is illegal to do this. So you can’t be passive you need to be proactive to stop that from happening. I really like this town and I want to stay here,” mentions Adams.

The Clarke County Sheriff’s Department says they believe a hand full of juveniles were the ones damaging the mailboxes.